Court Bars Carmicheal Mine Opponent From Pursuing Adani's Confidential Data

Bravus, part of the Adani Group, agreed not to pursue its legal costs.

The firm operates the Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin. It produces about 10 million tonnes of coal each year for the export market.

The permanent orders prohibit Pennings from seeking or promoting the disclosure of confidential information, including through 'direct action' campaigns aimed at eliciting insider leaks. They do not restrict his ability to engage in lawful protest or advocacy.

Bravus had lodged a civil claim against Pennings, the national spokesperson for the group Galilee Blockade, alleging he sought to disrupt the operations of the Carmichael coalmine, its suppliers and contractors.