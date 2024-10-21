Delhi Forum Orders LIC And MCD To Pay Rs 4.8 Lakh To Deceased Karmachari's Family

Taking note of the evidence before it, the forum said, "None of the documents shows that deceased life assured (DLA or the employee) was conveyed about the lapse of the policies or that he had knowledge of the non-payment of the premium amount and it was the responsibility of the opposite party or OP1 (LIC) to intimate the life assured the resultant consequence for such non-deposit. But neither OP1 nor opposite party 2 (MCD) had provided appropriate information to him at any point of time." It said if the fact of non-payment of premiums was brought to the employee's attention, he could have taken steps to ensure that the policies did not lapse.