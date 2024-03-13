Committee On Digital Competition Law Recommends Ex-Ante Legislation For Tech Giants

The committee on digital competition law has submitted its report to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and it has recommended ex-ante legislation for pre-identified large digital enterprises.

Ex-ante legislation implies pre-determined rules for conduct.

The committee has proposed a separate Digital Competition Act to selectively regulate Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises or SSDEs.

The Committee has recommended that the proposed legislation should apply to an inclusive and pre-identified list of core digital services that are susceptible to concentration and anti-competitive behaviour.

"Such a list should be guided by CCI’s enforcement experience, market studies, as well as emerging international practices," the report says.

As a measure to enhance the judicial infrastructure for dealing with competition law cases, the committee has recommended the setting up of a separate NCLAT bench for speedy disposal of appeals, particularly those relating to digital markets.

Further, the committee has suggested thresholds to ‘catch’ entities with the power to influence digital markets.