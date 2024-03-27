Clifford Chance Scores A Victory Against Tax Department

Law firms based in Singapore can now serve Indian clients without tax worries. The Delhi tax tribunal has set aside the Revenue Department’s attempt to tax Clifford Chance, a global law firm, on income from Indian clients.

The ruling could benefit accounting firms, educational service providers, BPOs and the like, servicing Indian clients from overseas, experts said.

The case came before the Delhi Income Tax Appellate Tribunal after the Revenue Department asked Clifford Chance LLP to show cause as to why its earnings from Indian clients should not be taxed in India. Clifford Chance is a tax resident of Singapore and is governed by the provisions of the India-Singapore Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

It was the department's contention that Clifford Chance constituted a permanent virtual service establishment in India for rendering services to its Indian clients.

According to the provisions of the India-Singapore tax treaty, a foreign enterprise can be taxed in India only if its business is carried on through a PE situated in India. To constitute a service PE, employees of the foreign entity must be present in India for more than 90 days.

The tax department said that Clifford Chance had a total revenue of Rs 15.55 crore for assessment year 2020–21 and Rs 7.76 crore for AY 2021–22 from rendering services to its Indian clients.

It was an undisputed fact that during AY 2020–21, part of the advisory services were rendered remotely outside India and the other part was rendered in India for a period less than 90 days. In AY 2021-22, the entire service was rendered remotely.

In its tax claim, the department took a novel approach and relied on a 2018 OECD report. It said that to constitute a service PE, what is important is the aggregate duration of services provided by the non-resident to its Indian clients, and the duration of the physical presence of the employees in India is not material.

In essence, it said that the physical presence of Clifford Chance’s employees was irrelevant since there is no mandate in the tax treaty that the employees providing services must be stationed in India.