CJI Surya Kant Exclusive: New Top Judge Pledges A Citizen-First Supreme Court

Justice Surya Kant, who took oath on Monday as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, has set an ambitious goal for his 15-month tenure. He seeks to transform the Supreme Court’s image from an elite institution into one that serves ordinary citizens first.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Ashish Bhargava, the new CJI explained, “The Supreme Court’s true face is revealed when the common public’s case is argued first and they are given justice. I aim to eradicate its image of being a court only for the rich and high-profile people.”

Reflecting on his humble beginnings, Justice Kant shared anecdotes from his school days in Haryana, where studies were often done on jute mats and under lantern light. “We used to sit on jute carpets on the floor while doing our studies,” he recalled. English education began only in Class 6. “Before exams, we shifted to the school building, ate dinner, studied overnight with the teacher, and returned home in the morning to get ready for the test,” he said.

Justice Kant reflected on how his parents supported his dreams of higher studies. “In villages, people studied till college and then tried for jobs. I faced the same situation but requested my parents to let me study more. They agreed, and I decided to pursue law,” he said.

Starting his career in Hisar’s district court, Kant quickly rose through the ranks after senior advocates recognised his talent.