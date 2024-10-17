Citizenship Act: Supreme Court Upholds Key Section That Recognised Assam Accord

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, thereby granting citizenship to immigrants who entered Assam before 1971. The section was inserted by way of an amendment in 1985 in furtherance of the Assam Accord.

The Constitution Bench of five judges, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, made the decision in a 4:1 majority. Chandrachud and Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh and Manoj Misra ruled in favour. Justice JB Pardiwala dissented.

The top court had reserved its order on the matter on Dec. 12 last year, after a four-day hearing that included submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and senior advocates Shyam Divan and Kapil Sibal.

While delivering the majority judgment, the Chief Justice noted that the enactment of Section 6A was a political response to the unique challenges faced by Assam, due to significant migration following the creation of Bangladesh, which has seriously threatened the state's culture and demographics.