Citibank NA Settles With SEBI For Rs 40 Lakh

Citibank N.A. has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, agreeing to pay a sum of over Rs 40 lakh as part of an ongoing investigation into multiple alleged regulatory violations. The settlement follows SEBI's probe into Citibank's non-compliance with various rules, including those related to foreign investments, guidelines for depositories and participants, and operational procedures for handling financial transactions.

The investigation, which led to the settlement, revealed several lapses in Citibank's practices. Notably, SEBI observed that Citibank's implementation team had allegedly regenerated the Customer Acquisition Form and copied the end client’s wet-ink signatures without the knowledge or consent of the clients.