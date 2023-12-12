Certain UAPA Provisions Included In Redrafted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill

Section 73 now states, "Whoever prints or publishes any matter in relation to any proceeding before a court with respect to an offence referred to in Section 72 without the previous permission of such court shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine." The printing or publication of the judgment of any High Court or the Supreme Court does not amount to an offence within the meaning of this section, it explains.