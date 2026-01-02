Centre Proposes New Rules To Bring Gig Workers Under Social Security Cover: Details Here

Gig and platform workers will need to meet minimum workday criteria in a financial year to be eligible for social security benefits, according to new draft rules issued by the Centre as part of the Social Security Code.

Under the draft rules circulated for public comment, gig and platform workers must be engaged with a single aggregator for at least 90 days in a year to qualify for benefits such as health, life and personal accident insurance.

For workers associated with multiple platforms, including food delivery, ride-hailing and e-commerce aggregators, the minimum requirement has been set at 120 days of engagement in a financial year.

A worker will be treated as engaged from the day they start earning income from an aggregator, regardless of the amount, and each calendar day on which income is earned will count toward eligibility.

For those working on several apps simultaneously, days will be counted cumulatively, meaning work done for three aggregators on the same day will be treated as three days for the purpose of meeting the threshold.