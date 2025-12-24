Centre Orders Ban On Grant Of New Mining Leases In Aravallis Amid '100-Metre Test Rule' Row

In a move to safeguard the Aravalli Range from rampant mining, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed all states to impose a complete ban on granting new mining leases across the entire Aravalli landscape, stretching from Delhi to Gujarat, as per a release issued on Wednesday.

The directive aims to preserve the ecological integrity of the Aravallis, a critical geological ridge that plays a vital role in preventing desertification, conserving biodiversity, and recharging groundwater aquifers. The ministry emphasised that this prohibition applies uniformly across the range and seeks to halt unregulated mining activities that threaten the fragile ecosystem.

The move comes at a time when environmentalists have marked concern over the new definition of Aravallis, as proposed by a government committee, which has received the Supreme Court's assent.

According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an "Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other".