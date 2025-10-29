Centre Notifies Structure Of National Road Safety Board In Gazette

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has published the final Gazette notification detailing the constitution and framework of the National Road Safety Board.

The gazette has details of the structure of the Road Safety Board and the qualifications and eligibility criteria for Chairman and members are also mentioned in the notification.

The National Road Safety Board will consist of a Chairman, one Member Secretary from MoRTH. Further it will have six members which will be officers of State Governments or Union territory Administrations. Moreover, two members which will be appointed as officers and two members from NHAI.

It will also have one member representing the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation, meanwhile five-seven members will be those who have worked in this sector

Board Composition and Structure

As per the notification, the National Road Safety Board will comprise:

One Chairman , appointed by the Central Government, with proven expertise in areas such as highway engineering, traffic regulation, law, public administration, or automobile engineering.

One Member Secretary , an officer from MoRTH not below the rank of Joint Secretary.

Six members from State Governments or Union Territory Administrations, holding ranks equivalent to Transport Commissioner or Additional Director General of Police (Traffic).

Two officers from MoRTH, not below the rank of Additional Director General.

Two representatives from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), holding the rank of Member.

One representative from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), at least at Director level.

Five to seven domain experts, with a minimum of 15 years’ experience in road safety, law, civil society engagement, traffic management, or related fields.

The notification also specifies that members under the state category will be drawn from all six geographical zones of India to ensure balanced representation.

To be eligible for appointment as Chairman, a candidate must be at least 45 years old and possess a minimum of 15 years of relevant experience. Experts appointed under the domain category must be at least 40 years old with similar experience requirements.

The Chairman will serve a term of up to three years, with the possibility of one reappointment for a maximum of two additional years, subject to an age cap of 65. Expert members will serve for up to two years, with one reappointment allowed.