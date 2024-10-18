Centre Amends Guidelines For Disposal Of Enemy Property Worth Less Than Rs 1 Crore In Rural Areas

The government has vested the enemy properties in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, an office instituted under the central government.

After the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, the Enemy Property Act was enacted in 1968, which regulates such properties and lists the custodian's powers.

There are a total of 12,611 establishments called enemy properties, roughly estimated to be worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, in the country, officials said.