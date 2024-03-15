CCI Orders Probe Over Google Play's 'Unfair' Practices

The Competition Commission of India has directed a thorough investigation into Google Play services following findings of potential unfair practices.

The CCI's preliminary assessment suggests that Google may have imposed unfair pricing and constrained app market growth. The commission alleges that Google is implementing its payment policy in a discriminatory manner, according to an order on Friday.

The CCI initiated the investigation based on three complaints, including from Shaadi.com, Sangam.com, Kuku FM, the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation and the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation.

The commission found concerns about the revenue distribution model within Google Play. Developers may face significant costs, with nearly half of their chargeable value going towards Google's service fee (up to 30%) and additional spending on advertising across Google's platforms and third-party apps.

Google claims that 97% of developers pay no service fee. However, the commission said that the tech giant generates revenue from free apps through advertisement-related revenue or other means. This suggests that even these apps contribute to the costs associated with Google Play and the android ecosystem.