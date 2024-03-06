CCI Notifies Commitment And Settlement Regulations
Companies can now offer voluntary commitments, or pay and settle alleged violations.
The Competition Commission of India has notified the Commitment and Settlement regulations.
The Competition (Amendment) Act 2023 had substantially altered the 2002 version of the law. As a result, certain provisions were supposed to be implemented in a deferred manned after all the stakeholder consultations.
Draft provisions governing settlements and commitments were released as last year, and now the competition watchdog has released in the final version of these regulations that come into force from March 6.
Commitment Regulations
As a part of the 2023 amendments to the act, a provision for filing a commitment application was introduced so that any entity against whom an investigation for anti-competitive conduct has been initiated can offer commitments to address the competition concerns.
Under the regulations, any entity that has been accused of anti-competitive behaviour and is the subject of an investigation can submit an application to the CCI containing information about their commitments and how they will deal with the alleged violations and competition concerns.
The application must also include details of the nature, gravity and impact of the alleged contraventions, and the duration of the enterprise's involvement in the alleged contraventions.
These regulations will not cover cartels and will only be available for anti-competitive vertical agreements and abuse of dominance cases.
A commitment application must be filed within 45 days of the CCI launching an investigation into the matter. This deadline, however, can be extended up to an additional 30 days if sufficient cause for delay can be shown.
The regulations envisage the submission of an application, the CCI's consideration of the application, and the subsequent communication of whether or not the CCI is satisfied. Thereafter, the applicant must file a revised application, which may or may not be accepted.
While considering the commitments offered, the regulator is required to provide an opportunity to all the stakeholders such as the Director-General, the party concerned or any other party to submit their objections or comments within 21 days after the submission of the application.
The order passed by the commission with respect to the commitments offered will be final and binding upon the applicant.
It must be noted that the commission also has the power to revoke its commitment order if it finds out that the applicant has failed to comply with its directions or has not disclosed the facts truly and fully.
Finally, once the commission revokes or withdraws an order, the regulator will be permitted to use the information provided by a commitment applicant against it.
Settlement Regulations
Various multinational companies have used settlement terms in other jurisdictions to mitigate antitrust and competition law concerns. In India, such an option was not available under prior to the 2023 amendment.
Under the notified regulations, a party found in contravention of the Competition Act by the director general of CCI's investigative arm, can file a settlement application. The CCI will consider the application if it finds that the proposed terms of the settlement are in the public interest and address the alleged contraventions.
The settlement application must include details of the proposal for settlement as to how the same will address the alleged contraventions, competition concerns, and the manner of implementation and monitoring thereof.
Similar to the commitment regulations, these regulations, too, will not cover cartels.
A settlement application must be filed within 45 days of the DG's report. This timeline can be extended by another 30 days if sufficient cause for delay can be shown.
Once the application is accepted by the regulator, the applicant will have to pay the settlement amount within 15 days of its acceptance.
While the settlement amount will vary from case to case, the regulations say that the regulator may impose a maximum penalty that could have been imposed if the case had gone through a full investigation.
The government has incentivised these regulations by allowing the CCI to apply a discount of up to 15% on the determined settlement amount, making it a viable choice for applicants.
The order passed by the commission with respect to the offered settlements will be final and binding upon the applicant.
A settlement can also be revoked by the regulator if it finds the applicant in non-compliance or if it finds out that the facts were not fully disclosed before it. Similar to the revocation powers conferred on the regulator under commitment regulations, the commission will be use the information provided by the applicant against it for the purposes of investigation.