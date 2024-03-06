CCI Can Now Levy Penalty On Global Turnover Of Offenders

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has notified on Wednesday the amendments to competition law that will empower the Competition Commission of India to levy penalty on the global turnover of companies

The amendment will allow the CCI to impose a penalty on the turnover of a company derived from all products and services across the table.

In substance, the imposition of penalties doesn’t have to be limited to the product or service under investigation derived from doing business in India.

The amendment is set to come into effect from March 6.