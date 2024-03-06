CCI Can Now Levy Penalty On Global Turnover Of Offenders
The amendment is set to come into effect from March 6.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has notified on Wednesday the amendments to competition law that will empower the Competition Commission of India to levy penalty on the global turnover of companies
The amendment will allow the CCI to impose a penalty on the turnover of a company derived from all products and services across the table.
In substance, the imposition of penalties doesn’t have to be limited to the product or service under investigation derived from doing business in India.
Last year, an amendment regarding the calculation of penalties for entering into anti-competitive agreements was introduced in the Competition Act.
Prior to the enactment of this amendment, the CCI assessed penalties based on a company's revenue generated in India from the particular good or service that was the subject of the investigation, or what in common parlance is known as “relevant turnover.”