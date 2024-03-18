NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyCCI Introduces Draft De Minimis Rules For Business Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

CCI Introduces Draft De Minimis Rules For Business Deals

These rules aim to simplify the process for smaller business transactions, giving them a pass from strict regulatory checks.

18 Mar 2024, 06:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: CCI website)</p></div>
(Source: CCI website)

The Competition Commission of India released on Monday the draft De Minimis Rules, 2024, setting limits for business deals like acquisitions, takeovers, mergers or amalgamations. 

These rules state that the value of assets in these deals should not exceed Rs 450 crore and the turnover should stay under Rs 1,250 crore. If deals fall within these limits, they're considered 'de minimis', meaning they're too small to need close scrutiny under the Competition Act.

This exemption lasts for two years. Even if only a part of a business is involved in a deal, its specific value will be considered when calculating these limits.

These rules aim to simplify the process for smaller business transactions, giving them a pass from strict regulatory checks.

In essence, the draft De Minimis Rules, 2024, provide clear guidelines and thresholds for certain business transactions, offering exemptions from stringent regulatory oversight.

ALSO READ

Government Introduces Green Channel Rules 2024

Opinion
Government Introduces Green Channel Rules 2024
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT