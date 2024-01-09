CCI Clears PVR Of Dominant Position Abuse Allegations

The Competition Commission of India rejected a complaint accusing the multiplex chain PVR of abusing its dominant position.

Filmmaker Yogesh Pratap Singh, referred to as the "Informant", filed a complaint against PVR Pvt. under the Competition Act, 2002. The complaint alleged that PVR—a company involved in film exhibition, production, and distribution—had abused its dominant position by favouring films from large production houses over those by independent filmmakers.

He claimed that this conduct creates barriers for independent films and amounts to anti-competitive behaviour.

The informant also alleged that PVR's actions have negatively impacted the exhibition of his own films—Kya Yahi Sach Hai and The Indian Supari Company. He further criticised PVR's vertical integration into film production, distribution, and exhibition as potentially anti-competitive.

PVR denied all these allegations, asserting that it treats all filmmakers fairly and that its screen allocation decisions are based on various criteria, including the revenue generating potential of a movie.

The Competition Commission of India, after reviewing the information, concluded that there is no clear evidence of anti-competitive behaviour by PVR. As a result, it closed the case, stating that no violation of the Competition Act is established, based on the facts provided.