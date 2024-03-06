CCI Can Now Impose Penalty On Global Turnover

In the initial stage, the CCI may consider factors such as the nature and gravity of the violation, the industry's impact, and other relevant circumstances. The penalty amount can be up to 30% of the average relevant turnover or income of the enterprise.

The commission may further adjust this amount based on factors, including the duration of the contravention, the enterprise's role, coercive measures employed, admission of contravention, and cooperation during investigations.

To calculate the average relevant turnover or income, the CCI may consider the preceding three years, and audited financial statements are crucial.

If audited statements are unavailable, the competition regulator may resort to global turnover for penalty determination. In cases where the determined penalty is deemed insufficient, the CCI has the authority to increase it, up to the legal maximum, to ensure deterrence.

The guidelines extend to cases involving anti-competitive agreements by cartels, where the CCI may consider the profit after tax for penalty determination.

If a company violates any laws or rules under the Competition Act, the individuals in charge of the company's business at the time of the violation can be held responsible.

For this, the penalties are capped at 10% of their average income for the last three years. Factors like the nature of the contravention, cooperation, and repeated violations will be considered in determining the percentage.

For cases related to failure to give notice of combinations or violations of standstill obligations, penalties may extend to 1% of the total turnover, assets, or the value of the transaction. The CCI will consider various factors, including consummation without notice, voluntary filing and cooperation, in determining the penalty amount.

While the guidelines provide a structured methodology, the CCI has retained residuary powers, allowing flexibility in exceptional circumstances. Any deviation from the general methodology will require written documentation, ensuring transparency and accountability.