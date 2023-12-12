CBI Opposes Statutory Bail Granted To DHFL’s Wadhawans In Loan Scam Case

In this case, the CBI filed the charge sheet on the 88th day after registration of the FIR and the trial court granted default bail to the accused and the Delhi High Court upheld the order, the law officer said.

The CBI probe, relating to other aspects and against some other accused, was continuing and the courts below construed that the charge sheet filed was not final and granted default bail to the accused, the ASG said, adding there were several judgements which support the plea of the probe agency.