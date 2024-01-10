CBI Lodges FIR Against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power For Causing Rs 191-Crore Loss To SJVN

"The accused, in conspiracy with others, did not ensure the proper supply and installation of the equipment and material, as per the tender specifications for the installation of the said wind power plant of SJVNL situated at Khirvire/Kombhalane, District Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), resulting in under performance of the said plant. An alleged loss of Rs 191 crore (approx) was caused to the SJVNL," a CBI spokesperson said.