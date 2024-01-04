Can AI Own Copyrights? What Does Indian Law Say About It?

While deciding on the copyright issue of a comic book called "Zarya Of The Dawn", the United States Copyright Office made an interesting decision recently.

The office took away the first copyright and gave a new one, but this time, they said pictures made by artificial intelligence in the comic book don't get copyright protection. This shows they think there's a difference between content made by people and that made by AI.

In a related context, the U.K. Supreme Court recently ruled that an AI machine cannot be considered an inventor under the Patents Act of 1977. While hearing an appeal by technologist Stephen Thaler, who created the AI machine DABUS, the court emphasised that the law requires an inventor to be a person, and since DABUS is a machine, it does not meet this criterion.

This raises questions about how Indian law addresses similar issues concerning AI and intellectual property.