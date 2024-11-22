Byju’s Founder Told Ally To Flee The US To Avoid Testifying

Byju Raveendran, the founder of Indian tech firm Byju’s, tried to convince a Nebraska businessman to leave the US in order to avoid testifying in federal court about suspicious activities he observed while working with the controversial executive, the businessman told a judge during a court hearing Thursday.

The businessman, William R. Hailer, said Raveendran sent him a plane ticket to Dubai just two days before Hailer was set to testify about Raveedran’s efforts to regain control of parts of the Byju’s education empire that had been taken over by a court-authorized trustee. A copy of the ticket, which cost nearly $10,700, was shown in court Thursday.

Raveendran reiterated a job offer with a $500,000 salary if Hailer would immediately come to Dubai and start working, Hailer told US Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey during the hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.

“He encouraged me not to testify,” Hailer alleged. “He said I should come to Dubai and he said the salary would start on day one.”

Dorsey said Hailer’s testimony required the court to refer the allegations to federal prosecutors. Typically, judges send a letter to the US Justice Department outlining the reasons that the judge believes a crime may have been committed. Federal prosecutors then decide whether to investigate.

Raveendran has been trying to regain control of his capsizing education technology empire, which is under court supervision in both India, where the parent is based, and the US, where some of its valuable units are located, according to a court declaration filed by Hailer.

Earlier this year, Dorsey held another business ally of Byju’s in contempt of court for fleeing the US just before he was set to testify.