Byju’s Ex-Director Fined $10,000 A Day Over Missing $533 Million

Riju Ravindran, brother of Byju’s founder, has been at the center of a nearly two-year-old fight over the missing cash, which lenders say should be returned to them after the company defaulted. Ravindran is one of three directors of Think & Learn Pvt. — which operates the Byju’s brand — who were recently replaced by a trustee as part of an involuntary bankruptcy case filed in India, according to US court documents.