BSE Certified By SEBI As Research Analyst And Investment Advisor Administrator

The Bombay Stock Exchange, the oldest stock exchange in Asia, was accredited as a Research Analyst Administration and Supervisory Body and an Investment Adviser Administration and Supervisory Body by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, according to a press release on the BSE.

This will be for a period of five years, starting on July 25.

BSE will now have the authority to file by-laws, issue circulars, standard operating procedures, frequently asked questions, and more in order to provide guidance and facilitate easy adoption of the new regulatory framework, as under RAASB and IAASB, by research analysts and investment advisors.

Applicants seeking registration or renewal as research analysts and investment advisors will be liable to pay administrative fees, as specified by the RAASB or IAASB.

"The total fees payable by an applicant or research analyst towards application, registration and renewal to SEBI and administrative fees to RAASB for the respective period shall not exceed the total fees payable prior to the above-mentioned amendment. The fee structure shall thus be fee-neutral for the applicants/RAs," the filing said.

With respect to the grant of registration as research analysts for applications received before July 25, the registration fee shall be received by SEBI as per the previous fee structure.

Other terms and conditions, as specified by SEBI, will continue to hold official authority.