BRS Leader Kavitha Moves Top Court Against Arrest In Excise Policy Case

In a fresh plea filed through advocate Nitesh Rana, Kavitha said, 'Quash and set aside the entire action taken by the respondent (ED) leading to the arrest of the petitioner as the same is wholly non-est; illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional, contrary to the undertaking tendered before this court and also being violative of the postulates of Section 19 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 especially qua a woman.'

The BRS leader has sought the quashing of the arrest memo, the arrest order dated March 15 and the remand order dated March 16 passed by a special judge in a 'patently routine and mechanical manner'.