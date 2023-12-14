Bombay High Court Upholds Reduction Of Rajasthan Royals Penalty In FEMA Violation Case

The Bombay High Court has upheld the reduction of the penalty imposed on Jaipur IPL Cricket Pvt., the owner of the Rajasthan Royals franchise, from Rs 98.35 crore to Rs 15 crore for violating foreign exchange laws and regulations.

The case involves appeals under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, against a tribunal order that modified the penalty imposed on the appellants. The tribunal had reduced the total penalty to Rs 15 crore, stating that the amount already deposited by the appellants would be treated as the penalty for violation.

The appeals pertain to deposits made during the IPL team bidding process, which were deemed to contravene FEMA and related regulations.