Bombay High Court Terms Chanda Kochhar's CBI Arrest 'Illegal'

The Bombay High Court has granted relief to former ICICI Bank Ltd. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Chanda Kochhar and her husband by accepting the petition challenging the Central Bureau of Investigation's arrest, related to alleged irregularities in loans to Videocon Group firms.

The bench, comprising Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and NR Borkar, upheld the earlier interim bail granted on Jan. 9, 2023, stating that her arrest was illegal.

Kochhar argued that the arrest was against the constitutional mandate and statutory provisions.

Her counsel emphasised her cooperation with the CBI during the preliminary enquiry and subsequent investigations by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kochhar claimed no knowledge of her husband's transactions and highlighted procedural violations during her arrest, such as the absence of a lady officer as mandated by law, lack of previous approval under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and non-compliance with court judgments on this matter.