Bombay High Court Restrains Political Parties From Calling Maharashtra Bandh

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a directive prohibiting any political party from calling for a bandh (shutdown) in Maharashtra. The court's directive notes that if any party attempts to organise such a shutdown, strict action must be taken in accordance with the law.

Birendra Saraf, the Advocate General for the State Government, argued that the government is fully prepared to counteract the effects of the proposed shutdown scheduled for tomorrow. He asserted that such a bandh, called without proper authorisation, is illegal according to Supreme Court guidelines.

Saraf detailed that any group wishing to organise a strike must first deposit a specified amount with the government and meet all prescribed conditions to receive official permission. Hence, any politically motivated bandh initiated directly without these formalities is deemed illegal.

The court’s ruling comes in response to a recent incident in Badlapur, where two young girls were reportedly assaulted. Although the public’s outrage over the incident is acknowledged, the court and government officials argue that resorting to a statewide shutdown as a form of protest is inappropriate.

The court noted that such actions not only disrupt daily life—affecting local trains, buses, and essential services—but also have detrimental effects on the state’s economy and revenue.

Gunratna Sadhavarte, representing the petitioners, contended that while the protest against the assault is justified, the methods employed by the opposition party to call for a bandh are counterproductive and harmful to the broader interests of the state.

The order was issued shortly after the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced a statewide bandh on Aug. 24 to protest the rape of two minors in Badlapur.