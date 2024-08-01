AI Generated Melodies: Arijit Singh And The Personality Rights Debate

Artificial intelligence tools that enable the conversion of any voice into that of a celebrity without their permission constitute a violation of the celebrity's personality rights, the Bombay High Court has held.

Arijit Singh, one of the most sought-after singers in the Bollywood music industry, filed a case before the high court in an attempt to seek protection of his personality rights—in other words, his own name, voice, signature, photograph, image, caricature, likeness, persona, and various other attributes of his personality—against unauthorised commercial exploitation.

It was Singh’s contention that various online platforms were exploiting different facets of his personality for commercial gain. These include the use of AI models to create content using his voice, the use of his pictures as click-bait to sell event tickets, the sale of merchandise featuring his name and images, and similar practices.

In this backdrop, Singh demanded that the platforms in question be restrained from using his personality rights so that his status and his career are not jeopardised.

Allowing his request, the high court said that even though the right to freedom of speech and expression allows for critique and commentary, it does not grant the license to exploit a celebrity's persona for commercial gain.