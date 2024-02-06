Biocon Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Anti-Cancer Drug

Biocon Ltd. on Tuesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator for a generic anti-cancer medication.
The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Dasatinib tablets to market in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.
The approval will further strengthen the company's portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products, it added.
Shares of Biocon settled 4.97% higher at Rs 298.75 apiece on the BSE.