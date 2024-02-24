Bilkis Bano Case Convict Gets 10-day Parole To Attend Nephew’s Wedding

In August 2022, 11 convicts serving life sentences were granted premature release from jail after the state government accepted their remission applications in keeping with its 1992 policy, citing their 'good conduct' during imprisonment.

The Supreme Court on Jan. 8 quashed the remission of sentence of all 11 convicts, ruling that the state government lacked jurisdiction to grant premature release to the convicts, as the trial in the 2002 case was held in Maharashtra.