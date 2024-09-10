Bhushan Power Insolvency: Centre To Take Final Call On ED's Opposition To JSW Steel's Plan

Nearly four years after JSW Steel Ltd.'s Rs 20,000 crore bid for Bhushan Power & Steel attained finality, the centre on Tuesday informed the top court that a meeting will be held so that a final call can be taken on the Enforcement Directorate's opposition to the steel manufacturer's resolution plan.

Appearing for JSW Steel, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told the court that all government bodies except the ED are in support of JSW's resolution plan going forward on a clean slate.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, the Committee of Creditors, and even the resolution professional is in the company's favour, Kaul argued.

The adjudicating authorities had also ruled in their favour, he said. He questioned why the company should face the wrath of two conflicting stances from the same government.

It is ED's stand that JSW Steel is a related party to BPSL, and therefore the benefit accruing under Section 32A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Court should not be available to JSW Steel.

Section 32A of the IBC envisages that liability of a corporate debtor for an offence committed prior to the commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process shall cease from the date the resolution plan has been approved by the NCLT.