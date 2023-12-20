Bennett, Coleman Wins 'Now' Trademark Battle Against US-Based Fashion Channel

U.S.-based channel Fashion One Television LLC has lost the battle over the coveted 'Now' trademark as the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of Bennett, Coleman & Co.

The Trade Marks Registry had initially registered the mark in favour of Fashion One in Class 38—specifically for the service of broadcast of television programmes—effective from Aug. 19, 2013.

Class 38 refers to a category that mostly covers services that enable a party to talk or share information with another. It is mainly about communication services and transmitting information.

However, Bennett asserted ownership of trademarks like Times Now, ET Now, Movies Now, Romedy Now and Mirror Now all registered under Class 38.