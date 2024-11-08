Bengaluru Court Restrains Swiggy From Altering Ex-Employee’s Stock Options

A Bengaluru court, in a directive issued on Thursday, has temporarily stopped food delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. from creating any third-party rights or charges on approximately 200 employee stock options held by a former assistant vice president of the company.

Employee stock options, or ESOPs, are benefits rolled out mostly by startups that grants employees the right to purchase a certain amount of company's shares at a predetermined price, often at a discount, after a specified period known as the "vesting period." The idea is to align employees’ interests with those of the company by giving them a stake in its success.

The Bengaluru court's direction to Swiggy comes after the former executive, who was terminated earlier this year, challenged the company's handling of his vested ESOPs.