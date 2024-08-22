Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Raises Concerns On School Authority's Lack Of Action

The Bombay High Court on Thursday made several observation on the sexual abuse case involving two kindergarten students from Thane's Badlapur.

The case, which has stirred public outrage, is being heard by a division bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan, after the court took suo motu cognizance on Aug. 21.

The court expressed serious concern over the school authority's failure to act on complaints made by the young victims. The girls had reportedly informed school officials about the assault, but no action was taken at the time.

The failure to report the incident immediately constituted a violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the high court bench noted.

The court also questioned the state government on the current status of counseling efforts for the victims. During the hearing, the bench also asked about the inconsistencies in the FIR, particularly about the absence of any mention of the second victim.

The court also stressed the importance of not disclosing the identity of the victims and their family members in any manner whatsoever.

It demanded that the complete investigation file from the SIT be presented, seeking a thorough review of the progress made so far.

The incident, which took place on Aug. 13 in the school restroom, was reported to the police on Aug. 16. The two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a male attendant of the school. Parents of the girls have claimed that an FIR on the matter was filed 11 hours after their complaint.

Following the incident, there were protests in Thane district earlier this week, with several parents storming train stations and disrupting services. Arrests were made in connections with the ensuing violence.