Ashneer Grover, Wife Asked To Submit Bank Statements By Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and certain family members associated with BharatPe to submit their bank account statements in a sealed cover within four weeks.

The court, in its proceedings on Wednesday, will revisit the matter on Feb. 12.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Grover for posting defamatory content against BharatPe on social media. The company had sought to prevent Grover from making such posts and filed a petition seeking an interim injunction against its co-founder.

During the court proceedings, Grover's representative apologised and assured compliance with court orders. The court was informed that Grover had removed the controversial tweets. However, BharatPe argued that the damage was already done.

In Wednesday's hearing, Justice Palli also made observations regarding applications filed by Grover and his wife seeking the production of specific documents, including audit reports of BharatPe. The judge decided to defer taking a call on these applications for now.

The reason for this delay is related to an ongoing investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, which is looking into the allegations of fraud against the Grovers.

The single-judge bench expressed the intention to first examine the status report prepared by the EOW before addressing the requests for document production. Essentially, the court wants to gather information from the Economic Offences Wing before deciding on the applications related to document production.