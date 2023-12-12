Ashneer Grover Approaches NCLT Seeking Reinstatement As BharatPe MD

Ashneer Grover has approached the National Company Law Tribunal to request his reinstatement as the managing director of BharatPe, a fintech firm.

The matter was last heard by the NCLT bench, comprising judicial member Mahendra Khandelwal and technical member Rahul Bhatnagar, on Dec. 6.

The petition has been filed by Grover under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013, which deal with "application to tribunal for relief in cases of oppression" and "powers of tribunal," respectively.

Grover has requested additional time to address and provide further information regarding the issue of the case's maintainability before the tribunal.

The tribunal order in the case, as seen by NDTV Profit, showed that Senior Advocate Krishnendu Datta is representing BharatPe in this matter.

The case has been scheduled for further proceedings on Jan. 11, 2024.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had imposed a Rs 2 lakh fine on Grover for posting allegedly defamatory content against BharatPe on social media.

BharatPe had sought to restrain Grover from making such posts and filed a petition for an interim injunction. Grover's representative apologised to the court, assuring compliance with court orders and revealing the removal of the contentious tweets. Despite the apology, BharatPe had argued that the damage had already occurred as the content had been picked up by media outlets.