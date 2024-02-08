Artifical Intelligence: CCI Lens On Anti-Competitive Challenges

The Competition Commission of India has disclosed recently that informal consultations were taking place to put forth draft regulations about challenges driven by artificial intelligence.

"The purpose of this study is to look at what are the competition concerns, which could arise from the adoption of AI by various industries," Chairperson Ravneet Kaur had said at a conference on competition law and practice on Jan. 25. "As this is something which is spanning all sectors, so our focus, we are limiting only to aspects which are related to competition."

"We have still not started the study. The terms of reference of the study have been framed and are currently under consideration," Kaur had said, pointing out that the CCI would come out with a tender seeking offers from the top companies to do the study for it.