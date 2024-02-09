ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, IOCL Agree To Arbitrate On Essar Steel Claims

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel has agreed to arbitrate a dispute involving Indian Oil Corp. and Essar Steel India Ltd., lawyers involved in the matter told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Since the court had already reserved its ruling on this issue earlier this week, the lawyers asked the court not to pass a judgement on the matter. However, the court said that it would pass an order regarding this on Monday.

The dispute pertains to a Rs 8,772 crore claim against ArcelorMittal. The claim was originally filed against Essar Steel. However, Essar got taken over by ArcelorMittal through an insolvency resolution process in 2019.

In 2009, IOCL and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (formerly known as Essar Steel India Ltd.) signed a gas supply agreement. However, the agreement was terminated by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel in 2017.

IOCL disagreed with the termination and when Essar Steel did not respond to IOCL's notice for recovery of its dues, the oil major was prompted to call for arbitration in July 2017. Soon thereafter, Essar Steel went into insolvency and everything was put on hold.

After the corporate insolvency resolution process began and the resolution professional took over, IOCL filed a claim of Rs 3,762 crore with the RP. However, the RP apprised the IOCL that its claim was being admitted for a notional amount of Re 1 to ensure its participation in the insolvency process.

Thereafter, ArcelorMittal's resolution plan was given the go-ahead by the top court in 2019. This plan included IOCL's notional claim of Rs 1.

Once this resolution plan was implemented, IOCL issued a notice to ArcelorMittal, demanding various amounts that, according to it, were payable in terms of the gas supply agreement between 2014 and 2020.

This demand was to the tune of nearly Rs 8,772 crore. However, these claims were repudiated by ArcelorMittal, which prompted IOCL to invoke arbitration.

When IOCL approached the Delhi High Court in 2022 for the appointment of an arbitrator, the court held that the claims cannot be canvassed before an arbitral tribunal, as an approval of the resolution plan had resulted in the extinguishment of all claims that IOCL may have had against Essar.

Bringing the dispute before an arbitral tribunal would mean rewriting the terms under which ArcelorMittal took over Essar Steel, which is against the law, the high court had said.