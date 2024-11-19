ChatGPT In Hot Water: ANI Files Copyright Infringement Case Against OpenAI

The Delhi High Court sought responses on Tuesday from US-based OpenAI, in a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by news agency Asian News International.

ANI contended before the high court that the parent company of ChatGPT has been using ANI's copyrighted content to train the AI. It argued that ChatGPT is producing verbatim or 'substantially similar' content on the platform, when certain queries are raised.

In addition, it was pointed out that there have been instances of hallucinatory responses by ChatGPT, along with an attribution to the news agency.

This amounts to a false attribution. For instance, it purports that Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader, conducted an interview with ANI, despite there being no such interview. "This has the potential to not only violate my private rights but also disseminate false information," ANI said.

The high court will ultimately have to determine whether OpenAI is entitled to commercially exploit information that is available in the public domain, the news agency said.