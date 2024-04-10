Angel Tax: Delhi High Court Grants A Taxpayer-Friendly Ruling

The tax department is not empowered to use a different share-valuation method than what the taxpayer has chosen for the purpose of angel taxation, the Delhi High Court has said in an appeal filed by Agra Portfolio Pvt. against an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Angel tax is a tax levied on capital received by unlisted startups on the sale of shares above their fair market value.

The primary bone of contention in this case was that the Income Tax Department had chosen a different method of share valuation than the one chosen by Agra Portfolio. The department had rejected the determination of the fair market value of shares as arrived at by Agra Portfolio. It had used the discounted cash flow or the DCF method to arrive at fair market value of Rs 50.60 per share.

The assessing officer did not find merit in Agra Portfolio’s valuation report and maintained that the taxpayer could not provide enough evidence to back its report. As a result, the AO went ahead and independently evaluated the company’s share price using the net asset value or the NAV method to arrive at a fair market value of Rs 9.60 per share.