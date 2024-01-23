Allahabad High Court Criticises RBI, Labels It 'Mute Spectator' On High Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of India has been a mute spectator in allowing banks to charge exorbitantly high interest rates from customers, the Allahabad High Court recently observed.

A case involving a loan that one Manmeet Singh had taken was before the high court. Singh had availed of a loan to the tune of Rs 9 lakh from Standard Chartered Bank at an interest rate of 12.5%.

However, it was stipulated in the loan agreement that the interest rate was variable in nature.

After paying off his dues to the bank on time, Singh checked his loan account, which should have debited Rs 17 lakh as per the agreed-upon interest rate, but he was shocked to find out that the bank had charged Rs 27 lakh instead.

The bank contended that since the rate of interest was variable in nature, it charged an interest rate between 16% and 18% throughout the period of the loan.

It further contended that Singh had agreed to a floating rate of interest and that the RBI has allowed banks to charge interest based on market conditions.

The bank also claimed that it had been sending notices about the change in interest rate to Singh.

However, these notices were never received by him, and the address to which they were sent was also incorrect.

When Singh approached the banking ombudsman for relief, an order was passed against him without giving him a proper opportunity to present his case.