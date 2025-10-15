Akshay Kumar Seeks Protection Of 'Personality Rights', Moves Bombay High Court

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday in order to seek legal protection for his "personality rights", according to NDTV reports.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor has alleged that there has been a "large-scale" misuse of his name, image, voice, mannerisms, and other attributes via AI-generated content.

The actor's lawyer cited specific examples of AI-generated and deep fake content that have misused Kumar's various attributes across social media, websites, and e-commerce platforms.

One such instance is that of a hoaxed film trailer, which falsely portrayed him as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and garnered around 20 lakh views before being taken down.

Allegedly, there is also a website with a feature that lets users generate speech in "Akshay Kumar’s" voice.

Besides this, there are fake social media accounts asking for endorsements in his name along with various knock-offs or counterfeit products sold with his name as the pretext.

A single-judge bench consisting of Justice Arif S Doctor offered ad-interim order to protect Kumar after hearing the plea, till the time the matter proceeds in court.