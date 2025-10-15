Akshay Kumar Seeks Protection Of 'Personality Rights', Moves Bombay High Court
The actor's lawyer cited specific examples of AI-generated and deep fake content that have misused Kumar's various attributes across social media, websites, and e-commerce platforms.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday in order to seek legal protection for his "personality rights", according to NDTV reports.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor has alleged that there has been a "large-scale" misuse of his name, image, voice, mannerisms, and other attributes via AI-generated content.
The actor's lawyer cited specific examples of AI-generated and deep fake content that have misused Kumar's various attributes across social media, websites, and e-commerce platforms.
One such instance is that of a hoaxed film trailer, which falsely portrayed him as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and garnered around 20 lakh views before being taken down.
Allegedly, there is also a website with a feature that lets users generate speech in "Akshay Kumar’s" voice.
Besides this, there are fake social media accounts asking for endorsements in his name along with various knock-offs or counterfeit products sold with his name as the pretext.
A single-judge bench consisting of Justice Arif S Doctor offered ad-interim order to protect Kumar after hearing the plea, till the time the matter proceeds in court.
Earlier in the month, the actor disclosed a disturbing incident related to his teen daughter Nitara. While speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at Maharashtra Police Headquarters, he narrated that his daughter was asked for indiscreet photographs of her while playing an online video game.
Kumar said that the person she was playing with side started with polite and encouraging messages like thank you, well played, and fantastic. After some time when he asked if she was male or female, the tone of the conversation changed.
Kumar added, "While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there...Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied female. And then he sent a message. Can you send me nude pictures of yourself? It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing, and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime..."