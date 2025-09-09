Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Moves Delhi HC Against Identity Misuse, AI-Generated Obscene Content

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Rai Bachchan said that many websites are selling merchandise by using her name for which they have no authorisation.

Sethi named a website aishwaryaworld.com and said that it is not authorised. Another example Sethi gave was about an entity named ‘Aishwarya Nation Wealth’, which records her name as chairperson. Sethi argued that his client has no knowledge of this nor entered into any conversation with them.

Sethi said the actor seeks to enforce her publicity and personality rights and contended that some completely unreal intimate photographs were being circulated on the internet.

According to The Indian Express, Sethi said, “These are not images belonging to Aishwarya Rai, nor has she authorised such images. All are AI-generated. (There are) some intimate photographs which are completely unreal."