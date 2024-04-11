After ED, CBI Arrests K Kavitha In Case Linked To Delhi Liquor 'Scam'

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.