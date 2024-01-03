Adani-Hindenburg Case: What Happened In The Two Key Issues

When the Adani-Hindenburg case reached the apex court, among the many things under scrutiny were two key issues that took prominence:

Is the FPI framework robust enough and whether it needs a relook?

The stock market manipulation before and after the Hindenburg report.

FPI issue

The allegations by Hindenburg and subsequent reports highlighted the alleged relationship between the promoter group and overseas entities, which invested into the Adani companies via an allegedly opaque structure using the FPI framework. This, in turn, it was alleged, allowed Adani Group to maintain financial health and artificially boost the value of stocks in the India market.

The expert committee said that FPI regulations of 2014 did not allow any opaque structure. The subsequent amendment introduced in 2018 ensured that there is a legal standard that issuance of bearer shares will make the FPI structure opaque, and the Ultimate Beneficial Owner was defined as per rules applicable to beneficial owners under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The expert committee concluded that since the definition of beneficial owners was as per PMLA, and SEBI had reduced the threshold to disclose beneficial owners to anyone holding more than 10% of FPI stake, there was no need to have a requirement to know the ultimate beneficial owner of every single owner of the FPI. While during the investigations the FPIs in question provided the bank statements and details of ultimate beneficial owners of these FPIs, proving that the FPIs and Adani Group entities are independent of each other, the market regulator has been attempting to find who has the economic interest in the FPIs that have invested in Adani stocks.

The expert committee indicated that "this exercise could be voluminous one but potentially a journey without destination". Since then, the market regulator has made amendments that have tightened the regulatory framework by making disclosure requirements mandatory and removing the requirement of disclosure only when sought.