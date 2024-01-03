Adani-Hindenburg Case Verdict Live Updates: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgment At 10:30 AM
Adani Stocks Rise Ahead Of Verdict
Share of Adani group stocks rose ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Energy Ltd. led the gains as the stock was up over 8%, while Adani Green Energy Ltd. jumped nearly 6%.
Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 89,592.06 crore in investor wealth, taking the conglomerate's total market capitalisation to as high as Rs 15.34 lakh crore, intraday.
As of 9:21, the shares added Rs 65,476 crore in market value at a market capitalisation of Rs 15.09 lakh crore.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict in four public interest petitions filed after Hindenburg Research's report and Adani Group's counter in January.
During the last hearing In November, the top court had expressed confidence in the regulator and dismissed allegations doubting SEBI's role in the investigation.
Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict At 10:30 AM
The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case on Wednesday.
After numerous proceedings, the top court had reserved its decision in the case late last year.
The Story So Far
After Hindenburg Research's report and Adani Group's counter in January, four public interest petitions were filed before the apex court. The PILs had broadly asked for directions regarding allegations against the Adani Group.
On March 2, the Supreme Court directed SEBI to look into any disclosure breach and possible price manipulation of Adani stocks, in violation of existing laws.
The regulator was directed to submit its report within two months, but in April, SEBI made submissions before the apex court asking for six months to conclude its investigation.
The court, however, had granted time only till Aug. 14.
Since the markets regulator required more time to complete the investigation, it filed an application before the court on Aug. 14, asking for 15 additional days.
As per SEBI's last status report, which was submitted to the court on Aug. 25, the regulator had wrapped up its investigation in 22 of the 24 matters.
The Supreme Court had also set up an independent committee headed by Justice (retired) Abhay Manohar Sapre. Other members of the committee included OP Bhat, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, Somashekhar Sundaresan, and retired Justice JP Devadhar.
The committee had submitted its report before the top court in May, wherein it said that a conclusion with regards to a regulatory failure by SEBI could not be ascertained at the time.
