Adani-Hindenburg Case Verdict Live Updates: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgment At 10:30 AM

Share of Adani group stocks rose ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Energy Ltd. led the gains as the stock was up over 8%, while Adani Green Energy Ltd. jumped nearly 6%.

Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 89,592.06 crore in investor wealth, taking the conglomerate's total market capitalisation to as high as Rs 15.34 lakh crore, intraday.

As of 9:21, the shares added Rs 65,476 crore in market value at a market capitalisation of Rs 15.09 lakh crore.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict in four public interest petitions filed after Hindenburg Research's report and Adani Group's counter in January.

During the last hearing In November, the top court had expressed confidence in the regulator and dismissed allegations doubting SEBI's role in the investigation.