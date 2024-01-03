Adani-Hindenburg Case: Key Highlights Of The Supreme Court Verdict

The Supreme Court dismissed allegations against the Adani Group and reposed confidence in SEBI's investigation in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

The top court ruled that petitioners could not provide enough material to transfer the investigation to a special investigation team or the CBI.

The top court disposed of the petitions, finding that the "threshold for a transfer of investigation" has not been made out. The petitioners’ reliance on DRI's letter "is inconclusive", Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, reading the judgment.

Here are the key highlights from the Supreme Court verdict in the Adani-Hindenburg case: