Supreme Court To Hear Adani Enterprises' Plea For Arbitration Over Coal Block Dispute

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Gujarat State Electricity Corp. over a plea by Adani Enterprises Ltd. seeking to invoke arbitration against non-allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

Appearing for Adani, senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan told the court that the as per the request for proposal document, any dispute arising out of the tender issued for the allocation of the coal block should be referred to arbitration.

It was argued that the Gujarat High Court was in error in refusing to refer the dispute to arbitration.

We have incurred various costs in furtherance of the conditional letter of acceptance. Whether or not we deserve the relief should be decided by the arbitral tribunal, Vaidyanathan said.

It was alleged that the claim is likely to be nearly Rs 100 crore, in light of the costs incurred by the company.