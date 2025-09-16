Actor Alok Nath Gets Interim Relief In Haryana Marketing Scam Case — Here's What The Case Is About

According to the complaint, the society was formed under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act and it started functioning in many states, including Haryana from September 16, 2016. He alleged that the society committed a "serious crime of cheating the public through financial schemes".

The complaint stated that the main functions of the society were to provide savings schemes like fixed deposit and recurring deposit. "It presented itself as a trustworthy and safe financial institution and carried out massive publicity to attract and convince investors. The model was based on multi-level marketing, which rapidly increased the number of investors," the complaint stated.

Promising better returns, the society assured investors that their money would be safe and the maturity amount would be paid on time, and claimed they did so initially for a few years, the complaint alleged.

It further alleged that in 2023, the payment of maturity amount to the investors started getting disrupted, and the "officials of the society kept trying to justify the delay by making the excuse of system upgradation".

Antil claimed when investors and agents approached the society officials, they were given false assurances.

"Gradually, the owners of the society ended all contact and the investors did not get their hard-earned money back," he added.

(With PTI inputs)